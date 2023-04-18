The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of South Jersey Tuesday to highlight the very high risk for the spread of wildfires. The warning, in effect until 8 p.m., was issued around 11:30 a.m. by the Weather Service. Two hours later, a wildfire broke out off Route 524 and River Road in Washington Township, Burlington County, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
