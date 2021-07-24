 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who will start at left tackle?
0 comments

Who will start at left tackle?

Mailata impresses in preseason

Novice football player Jordan Mailata has ‘everything you’re looking for in a tackle. Size, speed, athleticism,’ says teammate Lane Johnson. ‘And I love his attitude.’

This competition between Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard should be one of the most followed stories of the preseason.

The 6-8, 346-pound Mailata took over as the starting left tackle last season.

A former Australian rugby standout, the Eagles selected Mailata, who had never played high school or college football, in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

The Eagles picked Dillard with the No. 22 selection in the first round of the 2019 draft. Dillard was projected to be the starting left tackle last season but missed the year with a torn bicep.

His status as a high draft pick all but ensures that the Eagles will give the 6-5, 315-pound Dillard every chance to earn the spot.

“Both players have to be on every day, all day because it’s a competition,” Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said. “Whoever’s the most productive and whoever does the best, whoever has the best value going into the season, will be the starter.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News