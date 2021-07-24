Who will start at left tackle?

This competition between Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard should be one of the most followed stories of the preseason.

The 6-8, 346-pound Mailata took over as the starting left tackle last season.

A former Australian rugby standout, the Eagles selected Mailata, who had never played high school or college football, in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

The Eagles picked Dillard with the No. 22 selection in the first round of the 2019 draft. Dillard was projected to be the starting left tackle last season but missed the year with a torn bicep.

His status as a high draft pick all but ensures that the Eagles will give the 6-5, 315-pound Dillard every chance to earn the spot.

“Both players have to be on every day, all day because it’s a competition,” Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said. “Whoever’s the most productive and whoever does the best, whoever has the best value going into the season, will be the starter.”

