Who’s on first?

Dombrowksi called Rhys Hoskins the leading candidate to be the Phillies first baseman next season.

Hoskins can frustrate fans with streakiness at the plate and poor defense at first base.

But Fuld and Dombrowksi made it clear Wednesday that they value what Hoskins brings to the team on and off the field.

“It’s a long season of ups and downs,” Dombrowski said. “When I talk about the city of Philadelphia, in many ways a blue collar-type of a nature and work ethic, Rhys Hoskins works his tail off. But he’s not a Gold Glove first baseman. He also is a somewhat streaky hitter. So when it’s going good, it’s great. And when it’s not going good, it’s not so good. But the one thing about him is consistency of showing up in the clubhouse, working hard. You couldn’t find a better person.”

