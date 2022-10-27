The Astros bullpen has struck out 42 batters in 33 innings and has a 0.82 ERA this postseason. …. The Houston infield has been productive at the plate. Shortstop Jeremy Pena is 10 for 33 with three home runs and five RBIs. Third baseman Alex Bregman is 10 for 30 with two home runs and seven RBIs. First baseman Yuli Gurriel is 11 for 30 with two home runs. … Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez leads the teams in the postseason with eight RBIs. …. Phillis designated hitter Bryce Harper is batting .419 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in the playoffs. … Rhys Hoskins has hit five home runs with 11 RBIs. … Reliever Serathony Dominguez has struck out 15 in 7 1/3 innings. … Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has a 0.51 postseason WHIP.