Who made the The Press Preseason High School Football Elite 11?
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last year’s record in parentheses:

1. St. Augustine (7-4): Hermits reached the state Non-Public IV semifinal last season.

2. Williamstown (12-1): Braves have won two straight South Jersey Group V titles.

3. Lenape (10-2): Indians have canceled their season opener because of COVID-19 and will open Oct. 9 against Eastern Regional.

4. Woodrow Wilson (10-2): Tigers won the South Jersey Group III championship last season.

5. Shawnee (10-3): Renegades have won three straight South Jersey Group IV titles.

6. Hammonton (10-3): Blue Devils won the Central Jersey Group IV title last season.

7. Holy Spirit (8-4): Spartans won the state Non-Public II championship last season.

8. St. Joseph (9-2): Wildcats reached the state Non-Public II final last season.

9. Ocean City (9-3): Red Raiders reached the South Jersey Group IV final last season.

10. Camden (8-4): Panthers were the Central Jersey Group II runners-up last season.

11. Toms River North (9-2): Mariners were undefeated in Ocean County last season.

