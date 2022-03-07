Who is the best candidate to make a surprising tournament run?

Last year, the Fairfield men reached the final as a No. 7 seed before losing to Iona.
Who is the best candidate to make a similar runs this week?
How about fifth-seeded Niagara (14-15), who will play fourth-seeded Monmouth 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Niagara has wins over Monmouth and Iona this season and enters the tournament off an impressive 83-52 win over Marist last Saturday.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today