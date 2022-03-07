 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Who is the best candidate to make a surprising tournament run?

  • 0

Last year, the Fairfield men reached the final as a No. 7 seed before losing to Iona.

Who is the best candidate to make a similar runs this week?

How about fifth-seeded Niagara (14-15), who will play fourth-seeded Monmouth 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Niagara has wins over Monmouth and Iona this season and enters the tournament off an impressive 83-52 win over Marist last Saturday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News