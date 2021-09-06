Who is running in the local election races on Nov. 2?

Who's running in the Atlantic County general election on Nov. 2
COUNTY RACES
County Clerk (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democratic
|Joseph J. Giralo
|Republican
County Commissioner District 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jelani Gandy
|Democratic
|Maureen Kern
|Republican
County Commissioner District 3 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democratic
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
County Commissioner District 5 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Beyers
|Democratic
|James Bertino
|Republican
County Commissioner At Large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democratic
|Frank X. Balles
|Republican
ABSECON
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen S. Light
|Democratic
|No candidate
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicholas Tiberio
|Democratic
|Nick Larotonda
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sandra Cain
|Democratic
|No nomination made
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marty Small, Sr.
|Democratic
|Tom Forkin
|Republican
|Moisse "Mo" Delgado
|Independent
|Steven P. Layman
|Independent
|Daud M. Panah
|Independent
|JImmy Whitehead
|Independent
Council-at-Large (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephanie Marshall
|Democratic
|George Tibbitt
|Democratic
|Bruce E. Weekes
|Democratic
|Matthew James Diullio-Jusino
|Republican
|Maria Lacca
|Republican
|Rizwan Khan Malik
|Republican
BRIGANTINE
Council-At-Large 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|Republican
|No candidate nominated
|Democratic
BUENA
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gina K. Andaloro
|Democratic
|Patricia A. Andaloro
|Democratic
|Rosalie M. Baker
|Republican
|Joseph S. Mancuso Jr.
|Republican
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr.
|Democratic
|Ronnise White
|Democratic
|Aaron Krenzer
|Republican
|Ellen Testa
|Republican
CORBIN CITY
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nikki M. Nichols
|Democratic
|Laverne Kirn
|Republican
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Yvonne Flyn
|Democratic
|Kim Hesse
|Democratic
|Eladia Rivera
|Democratic
|Robin Sefton
|Republican
|Ingrid E. Nieves-Clark
|Republican
|Joseph Ricci Jr.
|Republican
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James "Bear" Pesce
|Democratic
|Shawn M. O'Brien
|Democratic
|Ray R. Ellis Jr.
|Republican
|Nominee Vacancy
|Republican
ESTELL MANOR
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Diane E. Pogue
|Democratic
|Elizabeth (Betsy) Owen
|Republican
|Joe Venezia
|Independent
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Christine Masker
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dane Lamcken
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
FOLSOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman Jr.
|Republican
|Gregory Conway
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Democratic
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Council (vote for four)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jim Gorman
|Democratic
|Mary Crawford
|Democratic
|Ken Kachnic
|Democratic
|Sherri Parmenter
|Democratic
|RJ Amato III
|Republican
|Tom Bassford
|Republican
|Clifton Sudler Jr.
|Republican
|Muhammad Umar
|Republican
HAMILTON TOWNSHP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|Susan K. Hopkins
|Republican
|Rodney Guishard
|Democratic
|Robin Moore
|Democratic
HAMMONTON
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William (Bill) Cappuccio
|Republican
|Steve Didonato
|Hammonton First
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Rizzotte
|Republican
|Rocco "Rick" Fichetola
|Republican
|Anthony "Tony" Penza
|Republican
|Thomas Gribbin
|Hammonton First
|Jonathan Oliva
|Hammonton First
|Ed Wuillerman
|Hammonton First
|No nomination
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Democratic
LINWOOD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|June Byrnes
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blair Albright
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Todd Michael
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bruce D. Crowe
|Republican
|Kristi Hanselmann
|Republican
|Patricia L. Bowers
|Democratic
|Barbara B. Rheault
|Democratic
Committee, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Deanna Demarco
|Republican
|Jessica R. Carroll
|Democratic
NORTHFIELD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Perri Jr.
|Democratic
|Greg Dewees
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brian L. Smith
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carolyn Bucci
|Republican
|Barbara Anne Madden
|Democratic
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bertilio "Bert" Correa
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Republican
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Republican
PORT REPUBLIC
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Monica "Niki" Giberson
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Allgeyer
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Doris A. Bugdon
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
SOMERS POINT
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Janice Johnston
|Republican
|Nominee vacancy
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Howard W. Dill
|Republican
|Nominee vacancy
|Democratic
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kenneth R. Haeser
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Who's running in the Cape May County general election on Nov. 2
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioners (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Leonard C. Desiderio
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank L. Germanio Jr.
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Theron (Ike) Gandy
|Republican
|Quanette Vasser‐McNeal
|Democratic
NORTH WILDWOOD
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patrick Rosenello
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Salvatore Zampirri
|Republican
|No candidate
|Democratic
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Kane
|Republican
|Maria G. Mattera
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph V. Rullo
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
STONE HARBOR
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Dallahan
|Republican
|Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Democratic
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kimberly R. Hayes
|Republican
|John C. (Jay) Newman
|Republican
|Christina (Cricket) Denton
|Democratic
|Lenora Boninfante Kodytek
|Democratic
|Anthony Inserra
|Independent
|Andrew Shawl
|Independent
Committee, 1-year unexpired team (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark E. Pancoast
|Republican
|Shawna Mulford
|Democratic
|John J. (Jack) Griffin Jr.
|Independent
WOODBINE
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael E. Benson
|Republican
|Joseph E. Johnson III
|Republican
Who's running in the Cumberland County general election on Nov. 2?
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Derella
|Democratic
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|Democratic
|Joseph Sileo
|Republican
|Antonio Romero
|Republican
|Joseph S. Perella Jr.
|Independent
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph E. Klaudi
|Republican
|Susan Peek Corson
|Democratic
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Abby Perlstein O'Brien
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Township Committee, unexpired seat (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Lamanteer
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robert G. Campbell
|Republican
|Sean Pignatelli
|Independent
|Mark Upham Sr.
|Independent
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen M. Bateman
|Democratic
|Michael Peterson
|Democratic
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark F. Werley
|Democratic
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robin S. Freitag
|Republican
|Thomas J. Tedesco Jr.
|Republican
|Dennis Gaggini Jr.
|Democratic
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph A. Miletta Jr.
|Democratic
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Ashton
|Republican
SHILOH
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dallus J. Bruso
|Republican
|Matthew C. Hunzer
|Republican
STOW CREEK
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David E. Shivers
|Republican
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott Smith
|Republican
|Thomas R. Speranza
|Republican
|Brian K. Rossello
|Democratic
Who's running in the southern Ocean County general election on Nov. 2?
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Philip Nufrio
|Democratic
|Rita Kopacz
|Democratic
|Gary Quinn
|Republican
|Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Crea
|Republican
|Barry Bendar
|Green
|Dan Valentine
|Libertarian
|Robert Canfield
|Libertarian
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Pasquale (Pat) Pipi
|Republican
|William Farmer
|Republican
|Charles Cunliffe
|Democratic
|Martin Weber
|Democratic
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael Spark
|Republican
|Ed Wellington
|Republican
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Debra A. Rivas
|Republican
|Sarah J. Collins
|Democratic
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Timothy McDonald
|Republican
|Mark Dykoff
|Republican
|Bill Stemmle
|Democratic
|Stuart Feldman
|Democratic
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blaise Scibetta
|Republican
|Daniel Maxwell
|Republican
|Shaun Moran
|Democratic
|Gabriel Brian Franco
|Democratic
|Kathryn (Kate) Goode
|Independent
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lydia M. Dodd
|Republican
|Annadelle “Ann” Hopkins
|Democratic
SHIP BOTTOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peter J. Rossi, Sr.
|Republican
|Joseph Valyo
|Republican
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joanne Sitek
|Democratic
|Gregory E. Myhre
|Republican
Council (vote for six)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas N. Steadman
|Republican
|Anthony R. Guariglia
|Republican
|Robert E. Henken
|Republican
|Paul Krier
|Republican
|Lisa Mower
|Republican
|Amy Otte
|Republican
|Helen S. Cocuzza
|Democratic
|Denise Pobicki
|Democratic
|Ellyn Hill
|Democratic
|Reagan White
|Democratic
SURF CITY
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John H. Klose
|Republican
|James B. Russell
|Republican
TUCKERTON
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank D’Amore
|Republican
|Ron Peterson
|Republican
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba