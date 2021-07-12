Who are The Press Male Athlete of the Year Runners-up?

Jackson Braddock
Southern Reg. senior
Cross country, track and field
Braddock won the South Jersey Group IV and Ocean County championships in cross country. In outdoor track and field, he won the South Jersey and state Group IV 3,200-meter championships. Braddock also won the Ocean County 1,600 and 800 championships and set a Press-area record of 4 minutes, 6.25 seconds in the 1,600. He will continue his education and running career at the University of Virginia.
Gannon BradyOcean City senior Basketball and baseball
In baseball, he went 2-0 in the state tournament to help the Red Raiders capture the state Group III title. Brady had a 2.01 ERA and struck out 82 in 55 2/3 innings. He also averaged 28.6 points for the Red Raiders basketball team. He scored more than 30 in five games, including a career-high 38 in a 64-58 win over Atlantic City on Feb. 8. Brady finished with 1,215 career points and will continue his education and baseball career at Fordham University.
Jaiden BrownSouthern Reg. junior Football and track and field
Brown rushed 156 times for 1,071 yards and 14 TDs in eight games. He also made 68 tackles and intercepted two passes at linebacker. In track and field, Brown won the state Group IV shot put championship.
Chase PettyMainland Reg. senior Baseball
Petty is an early-round MLB draft prospect as a pitcher. He was 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA for the Mustangs. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He is committed to the University of Florida.
Joe RepettiOcean City senior Football, basketball and baseball
Repetti completed 57 of 102 passes for 818 yards and 11 TDs. He also ran 84 times for 479 yards and five TDs. He was the point guard for the basketball team. He also was Ocean City’s catcher in baseball and batted .303 with 30 runs scored and 17 RBIs for a Red Raiders team that won the state Group III title.
Jake SchneiderOcean City senior Football, basketball and lacrosse
Schneider excelled at wide receiver and defensive back in football. He caught 38 passes for 571 yards and seven TDs. He also returned three interceptions for TDs. Schneider finished his career with a school-record 122 catches and 20 TD catches. In lacrosse, he led the Red Raiders with 49 assists and 48 goals. Schneider will continue his education and lacrosse career at Cabrini University.
Patrick SmithHoly Spirit senior Football
Smith rushed 220 times for 1,719 yards and 16 TDs to lead the Spartans to an undefeated season. He set a Cape-Atlantic League record 362 rushing yards against Cedar Creek on Oct. 10. He followed that the next week by rushing for 333 yards against Vineland. He will continue his education and football career at Vanderbilt.
