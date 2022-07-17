Who are The Press Girls Track and Field All-Stars?

Valencia Gosser

Barnegat senior

100 dash

Gosser won the Shore Conference championship.

Alexi Ali

Egg Harbor Township senior

200 dash

Ali won the Atlantic County championship and finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships.

Hannah Ross

Absegami junior

400 dash

Ross won the Atlantic County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group III Championships.

Gillian Lovett

Mainland Regional sophomore

800 run

Lovett won the Atlantic County championship, finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships and third at the South Jersey Group III meet.

Mia Mastrogiovanni

Southern Regional junior

1,600 run

Mastrogiovanni finished third at the Bill Bruno Ocean County Championships and second at the Shore Conference meet.

Macie McCracken

Wildwood freshman

3,200 run

McCracken won the South Jersey Group I title and finished second at the state Group I Championships.

Leah Ellis

Millville senior

100 hurdles

Ellis won the Cumberland County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. She finished third at both the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

Keira Phillips

Middle Township senior

400 hurdles

Phillips is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the Cape May, Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey Group II and state Group II championships. Phillips finished fourth at the Meet of Champions and she earned All-American status by finishing third at the New Balance Nationals.

Emma Peretti

Hammonton junior

Discus

Peretti won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and finished second at the South Jersey and state Group III meets.

Leah Howard

Millville junior

Javelin

Howard won the Cumberland County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. She finished second at the Meet of Champions. Her personal-best throw of 148-2 ranks fourth in CAL history.

Kelly Enterline

Southern Regional senior

Shot put

Enterline won the Bill Bruno Ocean County championship. She finished second at the Shore Conference and South Jersey Group IV championships and third at the state Group IV meet.

Tey’ana Ames

ACIT senior

High jump

Ames won the Atlantic County championship. She finished second in South Jersey Group IV and seventh at the Meet of Champions.

Elaina Styer

Ocean City junior

Long jump

Styer won the Cape May County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles.

Camryn Dirkes

Mainland Regional senior

Triple jump

Dirkes won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles.

Eva Morrison

Mainland Regional senior

Pole Vault

Morrison won the South Jersey Group III title and finished second at the state Group III Championships.

Relay Team

Mainland Regional 4x800

Chloe Malone (sophomore), Lily Malone (senior), Ava McDole (freshman), Claudia Booth (sophomore).

The Mustangs won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.

SECOND TEAM

Sprints

Amiyah Stephens

ACIT senior

Skylar Fowlkes

Vineland senior

Jordan Hamlyn

Southern Regional sophomore

Hurdles

Grace Fessler

Southern Regional sophomore

Isabelle Vandenberg

Mainland Regional senior

Distance

Chloe Care

Ocean City freshman

Lindsay Taylor

Egg Harbor Township junior

Madeline Dischert

Atlantic City junior

Throws

Chiamaka Wokocha

Absegami junior

Morgan Kiel

Holy Spirit senior

Megan Campanile

Southern Regional senior

Erin Calderone

Buena Regional junior

Jumps

Kalla Tocci-Rogers

Mainland Regional junior

Jaidah Garrett

Absegami freshman

Marlyse Haak

Southern Regional senior

Pole vault

MaryKatelyn West

Lower Cape May Reg. senior