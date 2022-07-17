Who are The Press Girls Track and Field All-Stars?

Valencia Gosser
Barnegat senior
100 dash
Gosser won the Shore Conference championship.
Alexi Ali
Egg Harbor Township senior
200 dash
Ali won the Atlantic County championship and finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships.
Hannah Ross
Absegami junior
400 dash
Ross won the Atlantic County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group III Championships.
Gillian Lovett
Mainland Regional sophomore
800 run
Lovett won the Atlantic County championship, finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships and third at the South Jersey Group III meet.
Mia Mastrogiovanni
Southern Regional junior
1,600 run
Mastrogiovanni finished third at the Bill Bruno Ocean County Championships and second at the Shore Conference meet.
Macie McCracken
Wildwood freshman
3,200 run
McCracken won the South Jersey Group I title and finished second at the state Group I Championships.
Leah Ellis
Millville senior
100 hurdles
Ellis won the Cumberland County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. She finished third at both the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
Keira Phillips
Middle Township senior
400 hurdles
Phillips is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the Cape May, Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey Group II and state Group II championships. Phillips finished fourth at the Meet of Champions and she earned All-American status by finishing third at the New Balance Nationals.
Emma Peretti
Hammonton junior
Discus
Peretti won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and finished second at the South Jersey and state Group III meets.
Leah Howard
Millville junior
Javelin
Howard won the Cumberland County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. She finished second at the Meet of Champions. Her personal-best throw of 148-2 ranks fourth in CAL history.
Kelly Enterline
Southern Regional senior
Shot put
Enterline won the Bill Bruno Ocean County championship. She finished second at the Shore Conference and South Jersey Group IV championships and third at the state Group IV meet.
Tey’ana Ames
ACIT senior
High jump
Ames won the Atlantic County championship. She finished second in South Jersey Group IV and seventh at the Meet of Champions.
Elaina Styer
Ocean City junior
Long jump
Styer won the Cape May County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles.
Camryn Dirkes
Mainland Regional senior
Triple jump
Dirkes won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles.
Eva Morrison
Mainland Regional senior
Pole Vault
Morrison won the South Jersey Group III title and finished second at the state Group III Championships.
Relay Team
Mainland Regional 4x800
Chloe Malone (sophomore), Lily Malone (senior), Ava McDole (freshman), Claudia Booth (sophomore).
The Mustangs won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.
SECOND TEAM
Sprints
Amiyah Stephens
ACIT senior
Skylar Fowlkes
Vineland senior
Jordan Hamlyn
Southern Regional sophomore
Hurdles
Grace Fessler
Southern Regional sophomore
Isabelle Vandenberg
Mainland Regional senior
Distance
Chloe Care
Ocean City freshman
Lindsay Taylor
Egg Harbor Township junior
Madeline Dischert
Atlantic City junior
Throws
Chiamaka Wokocha
Absegami junior
Morgan Kiel
Holy Spirit senior
Megan Campanile
Southern Regional senior
Erin Calderone
Buena Regional junior
Jumps
Kalla Tocci-Rogers
Mainland Regional junior
Jaidah Garrett
Absegami freshman
Marlyse Haak
Southern Regional senior
Pole vault
MaryKatelyn West
Lower Cape May Reg. senior