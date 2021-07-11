 Skip to main content
Who are The Press Female Athlete of the Year Runners-up?
Lauren Princz

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

Track and field

Princz was The Press Girls track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the 200 dash at the Meet of Champions. Princz won the 100 dash at the Atlantic County and South jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second at the MOC. She won the 200 at the Atlantic County and S.J. and state Group IV championships. Princz holds Cape-Atlantic League records in the 200 (23.90) and the 100 (11.66).

Marianna Papazoglou

Wildwood Catholic senior

Soccer, basketball

Papazoglou excelled on the basketball court, where she averaged 25.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She finished as Wildwood Catholic’s career scoring leader with 1,768 points. Papazoglou will continue her basketball career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Haleigh Schafer

Absegami senior

Basketball, lacrosse

Schafer averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds in basketball. She scored 1,305 career points. Schafer scored 51 goals in lacrosse and finished her career with more than 100. Schafer will continue her basketball career at D'Youvllle College, an NCAA Division II school in Buffalo, New York.

Faith Slimmer

Ocean City senior

Soccer

Slimmer scored a state-best 30 goals and added 17 assists to lead the Red Raiders to the South East Group B championship. Slimmer graduated with the program record for career goals (100) and assists (63) and will continue her career at Rutgers University.

Casey Etter

Millville senior

Field hockey, lacrosse

A first-team Press All-Star all four years in field hockey, she scored 21 goals and became Millville’s career leader with 91. Had 39 career assists. Etter scored 64 goals in lacrosse this spring and finished her career with 126.

Tara McNally

Ocean City senior

Field hockey

The senior was an all-around player and the scoring and assists leader for the Red Raiders. Overcame the constant marking of defenders to score 27 goals to lead the area. In four years, she totaled 69 goals and 30 assists. Will play for NCAA Division I Hofstra University on Long Island, New York.

Casey Murray

Mainland Reg. senior

Lacrosse, field hockey

The senior scored a team-leading 70 goals to go with 20 assists. She was a a Press field hockey All-Star with nine goals. Murray is committed to play lacrosse at NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

