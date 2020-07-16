MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Whitesboro's new post office will open to the public Saturday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony coming at a later date, according to a news release.

The township had been working with the U.S. Postal Service on the new building since last year and owns the land on which the prefabricated building sits. Under its lease, the Postal Service will pay the township $4,800 a year for use of the land through May 31, 2024. According to the ordinance, that lease can be extended into 2044.

The old post office next to the Martin Luther King Community Center had to be torn down due to its poor condition, township officials have said.

Prior to the new post office's opening, mail recipients were given post office boxes in a corner of the MLK center. Residents have said they felt the community was losing its identity without a post office because their addresses were being recognized under Cape May Court House's ZIP code and not Whitesboro's.

+4 Middle approves lease for new Whitesboro post office MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee last week unanimously approved a long-term lease for a …

The new post office at Route 9 and Main Street is adjacent to a memorial placard for George H. White, for whom the Whitesboro section of the township is named. White was a Reconstruction-era Republican congressman from North Carolina who moved north and founded the community with other black investors circa 1901.

Many of the early settlers came from North Carolina, and included Henry “Willie” Spaulding, who laid the town’s foundation and became its first postmaster, according to the release.

The Township Committee is seeking congressional support to name the post office after White. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is leading the effort in Congress, according to the release.

On March 16, the NAACP State Conference passed a resolution backing the effort to name the building after White, according to the release. The Cape May County Branch of the NAACP provided a separate letter of support.