Whitesboro_BBQ Bounce

Organizers have set up an inflatable water slide and a bounce house at a weekly community event in Whitesboro. They say the aim is to strengthen community ties.

What began as a gathering of friends for Father’s Day has grown into a community event for the Whitesboro section of Middle Township. He said a group of community members that has coalesced around the Black Lives Matter movement has begun regularly holding what it’s calling the BoroBQ.

Cape May County officials are reviewing their options after a federal judge dismissed their lawsuit challenging New Jersey’s Immigrant Trust Directive.

The state Senate unanimously approved a bill that would permanently allow for the public consumption of alcohol on Atlantic City’s Boardwalk and other tourist areas.

Atlantic City police asked for the public’s help to identify two men who were at a May protest that ended with looting and vandalism.

The Phillies find themselves in the middle of a COVID-19 nightmare. It’s one that every league, college and high school better be prepared to deal with if they want sports to return, Michael McGarry writes.

Marlins Phillies Baseball

General view of Citizens Bank Park as the sun sets during a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Tags

