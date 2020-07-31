What began as a gathering of friends for Father’s Day has grown into a community event for the Whitesboro section of Middle Township. He said a group of community members that has coalesced around the Black Lives Matter movement has begun regularly holding what it’s calling the BoroBQ.
Cape May County officials are reviewing their options after a federal judge dismissed their lawsuit challenging New Jersey’s Immigrant Trust Directive.
The state Senate unanimously approved a bill that would permanently allow for the public consumption of alcohol on Atlantic City’s Boardwalk and other tourist areas.
Atlantic City police asked for the public’s help to identify two men who were at a May protest that ended with looting and vandalism.
The Phillies find themselves in the middle of a COVID-19 nightmare. It’s one that every league, college and high school better be prepared to deal with if they want sports to return, Michael McGarry writes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.