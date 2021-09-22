 Skip to main content
White House Sub Shop
2301 Arctic Ave. // WhiteHouseSubShop.net

Is there anything that screams “Atlantic City” more than a sandwich from the original White House Sub Shop location on Arctic Avenue? We don’t think so. And the Italian sub is the most famous on their menu, with its mix of salami, ham, capicola and provolone. Oh, and to sweeten the deal even more – it also comes with a fountain drink!

Breaking News