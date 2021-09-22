Italian Sub and Fountain Drink
2301 Arctic Ave. // WhiteHouseSubShop.net
Is there anything that screams “Atlantic City” more than a sandwich from the original White House Sub Shop location on Arctic Avenue? We don’t think so. And the Italian sub is the most famous on their menu, with its mix of salami, ham, capicola and provolone. Oh, and to sweeten the deal even more – it also comes with a fountain drink!
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.