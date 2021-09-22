 Skip to main content
White House Sub Shop in Hard Rock
While many think of White House as Ground Zero for Italian subs and cheesesteaks, those in the know can attest to the deliciousness of the meatball sub. Offered alongside a fountain drink at the Hard Rock location of White House for 50 Bites, this tasty combo of meatball and marinara sits on a lovely A.C. sub roll just waiting to be devoured.

Breaking News