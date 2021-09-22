White House Sub Shop in Hard Rock

Meatball Sub and Fountain Drink
Hard Rock // WhiteHouseSubShop.net
While many think of White House as Ground Zero for Italian subs and cheesesteaks, those in the know can attest to the deliciousness of the meatball sub. Offered alongside a fountain drink at the Hard Rock location of White House for 50 Bites, this tasty combo of meatball and marinara sits on a lovely A.C. sub roll just waiting to be devoured.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
