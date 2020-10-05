White Horse Pike/Route 30 intersection improvement project begins in Absecon

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials Monday announced daily lane closures this week on White Horse Pike/Route 30 and Mill Road/CR 651 as an intersection improvement project begins.

Beginning at 9 a.m., today, Monday, October 5 until 3 p.m., and continuing daily, Monday through Friday, NJDOT’s contractor, South State, is scheduled to close lanes on White Horse Pike/Route 30 and Mill Road/CR 651 in both directions near the intersection.

These closures will allow the contractor to install new traffic signal foundations and concrete work. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during day, and local access to driveways will be maintained. These lane closures are expected to continue until winter 2021.

The $1 million federally-funded project will provide vehicular and pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of White Horse Pike/Route 30 and Mill Road/CR 651 in Absecon, Atlantic County. The improvements will include installation of ADA compliant curb ramps, improved crosswalks and roadway lighting, new signal poles, mast arms, LED traffic signal heads, pedestrian signals, push buttons, and highway signage. The project has been designed in stages to minimize the effect on traffic.