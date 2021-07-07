While I like my forecast, here are worst and best case scenarios

With the strongest winds, heaviest rains and highest tornado threat on the eastern side of the storm, the exact track of the center of the low pressure system will make all of the difference. While I stand behind my forecast of a near shore passby, here are two other scenarios at play.

An offshore track would be most ideal for South Jersey. Here, we would have up to two inches of rain at the shore, with very little in places like Bridgeton. The flooding risk would decrease. Tornadoes may stay offshore as waterspouts. Plus, the winds would stay sub-tropical storm force.

If the storm track moves along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, the rain and tornado threat would likely increase. Winds would likely stay sub tropical force, in this case. While we would be located in the eastern side of the storm, Elsa would likely be a tropical depression, not a stronger tropical storm.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

