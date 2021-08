The concert will be located at 3601 Boardwalk in Wildwood on the beach between the two Morey’s Piers. A map for the fest will be posted soon on barefootcountrymusicfest.com/.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $1,529 and can be purchased on the website.

The festival site is ADA compliant. The site map will denote entrances and exits. Service animals will be allowed.

You can also download the BCMF app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.