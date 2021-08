The concert will be located on the north side of Playground Pier between Arkansas and Kentucky avenues. Entrance will be at Kentucky Avenue, with the stage up against the pier.

Tickets are $79 each night or $237 for a three-night pass, plus fees.

If you're not attending in person, webcasts for the shows (and the entire tour) are available on LivePhish.com. Packages that include T-shirts and downloads begin at $24.99.