Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, the host of the event, will provide park and ride services to the beach for hotel guests and the public. The shuttles will begin at 10 a.m. from the Surface Lot outside the north entrance, and will drop off at Brighton Park. The last shuttle to the beach will be at 1:30 p.m., and the last return shuttle to Borgata will be at 4:30 p.m.