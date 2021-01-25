Where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

Atlantic County
- Galloway Township Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway
- 10 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays through January 31
- 2 pm to 7 pm, Wednesdays through January 31
- 10 am to 3 pm, Thursdays through January 31
- 10 am to 3 pm, Fridays through January 31
- Saliva test. Please do NOT eat, drink, smoke, vape or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to testing.
- Walk-in testing available or make an appointment online
- St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing
- 8 am to 2 pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through January 31
- 12 pm to 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays, January 22 through January 31
- 617 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield (behind the Atlantic County Public Works Building)
- 9 am to 11:30 am, Tuesdays, Starting January 12
- Testing is for county residents only.
- Appointment Required. Call 1-888-285-2684 or make an appointment online.
Cape May County
- Cape May County Fire Academy, 171 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May
- Mondays and Wednesdays, by appointment only.
- To make an appointment, call (609) 463-6581
- Cape May City Bus Terminal, 609 Lafayette St, Cape Ma
- Tuesday, January 26
- Thursday, January 28
- Testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (609) 463-6581
Cumberland County
- Marino Center, 11 Washington St, Bridgeton
- 10 am to 3 pm, Wednesday, January 27
- 10 am to 3 pm, Saturday, January 30
