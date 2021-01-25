 Skip to main content
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County health care workers swab residents for potential COVID-19 cases April 9 at a drive-thru testing center at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

 EDWARD LEA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Atlantic County

  • Galloway Township Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway
    • 10 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays through January 31
    • 2 pm to 7 pm, Wednesdays through January 31
    • 10 am to 3 pm, Thursdays through January 31
    • 10 am to 3 pm, Fridays through January 31
    • Saliva test. Please do NOT eat, drink, smoke, vape or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to testing.
    • Walk-in testing available or make an appointment online
  • St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing
    • 8 am to 2 pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through January 31
    • 12 pm to 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays, January 22 through January 31
  • 617 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield (behind the Atlantic County Public Works Building)
    • 9 am to 11:30 am, Tuesdays, Starting January 12
    • Testing is for county residents only.
    • Appointment Required. Call 1-888-285-2684 or make an appointment online.

Cape May County

  • Cape May County Fire Academy, 171 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May
    • Mondays and Wednesdays, by appointment only.
    • To make an appointment, call (609) 463-6581
  • Cape May City Bus Terminal, 609 Lafayette St, Cape Ma
    • Tuesday, January 26
    • Thursday, January 28
    • Testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (609) 463-6581

Cumberland County

  • Marino Center, 11 Washington St, Bridgeton
    • 10 am to 3 pm, Wednesday, January 27
    • 10 am to 3 pm, Saturday, January 30

Breaking News