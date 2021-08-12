Where to find the box office

Will call is located at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and will be open noon-4 p.m. Thursday and beginning noon each show day.

Tickets can be purchased at the Boardwalk Hall box office day of show if still available. Cash or credit card are accepted at this location. Any tickets purchased through Phish Tickets that were lost or not received must be picked up there.

There will also be ticketing booths open at both the Missouri and New York avenues general admission entrances beginning at 3:30 p.m. each show day for troubleshooting any Ticketmaster issues. Please not the ticketing booth locations on the beach are cashless.