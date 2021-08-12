 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to find the box office
0 comments

Where to find the box office

  • 0

Will call is located at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and will be open noon-4 p.m. Thursday and beginning noon each show day.

Tickets can be purchased at the Boardwalk Hall box office day of show if still available. Cash or credit card are accepted at this location. Any tickets purchased through Phish Tickets that were lost or not received must be picked up there.

There will also be ticketing booths open at both the Missouri and New York avenues general admission entrances beginning at 3:30 p.m. each show day for troubleshooting any Ticketmaster issues. Please not the ticketing booth locations on the beach are cashless.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News