Where do the computer models stand (as of Saturday afternoon)?

All of the models have a changeover to rain in most of southeastern New Jersey for at least a few hours Monday. However, the length of the changeover to rain is seen by the computer models.

The American, GFS, model, the German, ICON, model, the United Kingdom, UKMET model and the Canadian computer models all show rain falling for much of Monday, leading to lower snow totals.

Meanwhile, the American, NAM model and the European, ECMWF, model both show rain falling for a lesser period of time. This keeps totals, higher, especially in places like Deerfield, Folsom or Shamong.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.