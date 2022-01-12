 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When will we know more about the storm?
0 Comments

When will we know more about the storm?

  • 0

On Thursday, I should be able to give more details into the timing of the storm and it's impacts. A coastal flooding forecast will be likely as well.

Whether the storm will be a wintry mix, rain or heavy snow will need to wait until Thursday night, or Friday morning. A first call snow map will go out then, if needed.

From there, I'll tweak the forecast until we get underway.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News