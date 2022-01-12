When will we know more about the storm?

On Thursday, I should be able to give more details into the timing of the storm and it's impacts. A coastal flooding forecast will be likely as well.

Whether the storm will be a wintry mix, rain or heavy snow will need to wait until Thursday night, or Friday morning. A first call snow map will go out then, if needed.

From there, I'll tweak the forecast until we get underway.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

