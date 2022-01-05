 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When will this snow melt?
0 Comments

When will this snow melt?

  • 0

It may be a while before it's completely gone.

Saturday won't see much melting. The sun will be out, but we'll only be above freezing for two or three hours.

Sunday will be a day with good snow melt. Temperatures will rise into the 40s and rain showers will fall. However, it won't wipe away everything.

Then, after that, a quick visit by the polar vortex will send temperatures down. A bit more snow will be possible early Monday, with daytime highs in the mid-30s.

Then, we're in the teens Monday night, possibly even at the shore. Tuesday will then be bitterly cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s. That's about 15 degrees below average. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News