When will this snow melt?

It may be a while before it's completely gone.

Saturday won't see much melting. The sun will be out, but we'll only be above freezing for two or three hours.

Sunday will be a day with good snow melt. Temperatures will rise into the 40s and rain showers will fall. However, it won't wipe away everything.

Then, after that, a quick visit by the polar vortex will send temperatures down. A bit more snow will be possible early Monday, with daytime highs in the mid-30s.

Then, we're in the teens Monday night, possibly even at the shore. Tuesday will then be bitterly cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s. That's about 15 degrees below average.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

