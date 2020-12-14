When will this all happen?

Rain, snow, coastal flooding and damaging winds are all concerns, but will happen at different times.

Rain and Snow

Rain will start between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday, from south to north. Places west of a line from Hammonton to Bridgeton may start to see snow briefly before flipping to rain. The rain will fall for the afternoon and evening. Starting around midnight, the rain/snow line will crash toward the shore, moving from west to east.

While the shore and parts of mainland Cape May County stay as all rain, the rest of the region should have flakes flying for the rest of the overnight. Between 6 to 9 a.m., the precipitation will end. However, snow flurries may fly during the day Thursday.

Winds

Winds will be breezy Wednesday. However, they will strengthen and potentially turn damaging after sunset Wednesday. This will last all throughout the night, tapering off Thursday morning.

Coastal Flooding

Spotty minor flood stage conditions will be likely with the Wednesday morning high tide. However, the most significant high tide will be with the Thursday morning one, where damage to property threatens. Find your high tide time here.

