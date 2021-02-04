When will the storm start, stop and transition to snow?

The storm will begin between 4 and 6 a.m., from south to north across the region. The snow will end between 3 to 5 p.m., starting first in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties and last in Long Beach Island. Flurries will linger into the evening but the big game should largely be dry.

For those west of Hammonton to Bridgeton, it should all snow throughout the event. Northeast winds are a land breeze for you, and temperatures will start out around 32 degrees.

From that line, east to a line running from Tuckahoe (Upper Township), Egg Harbor Township and Manahawkin it will be all rain at the start. However, heavier precipitation and lift in the atmosphere will eventually flip the area to snow between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

For the rest of the area, mainly consisting of the shore and Cape May County, the flip will happen between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Temperatures should be in the upper 30s at start time and cooler air will take a while to work in.

It is likely that all areas end as rain as precipitation turns lighter.

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

