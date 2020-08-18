Sept. 4
New online voter registration web site to debut. To check to see if you are registered visit https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check You can also register by filling out a form and sending it to your county’s commissioner of registration. Find your county form at https://nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml
