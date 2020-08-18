Sept. 4

New online voter registration website to debut. To check to see if you are registered visit voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check You can also register by filling out a form and sending it to your county’s commissioner of registration. Find your county form at nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments