 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When will the precipitation start and stop?
0 comments

When will the precipitation start and stop?

GFS Storm

The 7 a.m. Thursday forecast from Tuesday evening's Global Forecast System model run. 

Expect precipitation to begin between 6 and 9 a.m. Thursday morning, from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. Precipitation will begin as either snow or sleet, with rain possible near Cape May. 

Precipitation will be steady through early 4 to 7 a.m. Friday. However, spotty showers, whether it is snow, freezing rain or rain, will continue until Friday evening. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News