When will the precipitation start and stop?

Expect precipitation to begin between 6 and 9 a.m. Thursday morning, from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. Precipitation will begin as either snow or sleet, with rain possible near Cape May.
Precipitation will be steady through early 4 to 7 a.m. Friday. However, spotty showers, whether it is snow, freezing rain or rain, will continue until Friday evening.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
