When will the impacts start, end?

The rain will likely begin between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The heaviest rain will then be from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, with dry weather by late Thursday morning.
The tornado threat would likely be Wednesday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., before the heaviest rain arrives.
Winds will be strongest Wednesday night. Coastal flooding would match up with the strongest onshore winds, happening Wednesday during the p.m. hours.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.