We'll call the first system "storm 1" and the second system "storm 2".

Gusty winds from storm 1 will begin Friday afternoon. Rain will then begin between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday. The rain will fall Friday night into Saturday morning. Between 7 and 11 a.m., the steady rain will end from south to north. However, drizzle will continue into the day.

Rain and wind from storm 2 will begin Sunday afternoon. The most significant part of the system will be Sunday evening. Between 2 and 5 a.m. Monday, the rain will end. However, gusty winds will continue to blow for the day.

Coastal flooding will be threaten along the bayshore roads and beaches around the Sunday afternoon and Monday morning high tides.