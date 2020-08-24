Severe Threats

Damaging winds will be the main threat with the line of storms., that will occur between 5 and 9 p.m., moving from the New Jersey Turnpike, toward the shore. Wind gusts up to 70 mph can knock down trees and power lines, bringing outages. Outdoor furniture may blow over, included at establishments with outdoor dining. 

To a lesser extend, flooded roadways will be an issue. While rain will be heavy, only expect 90 minutes of rain, at most, from the line of storms. Small, non damaging, hail will not be ruled out. Tornadoes are very unlikely. 

However, a well developed line of storms needs to occur for any significant impacts. 

Tags

Load comments