Damaging winds will be the main threat with the line of storms., that will occur between 5 and 9 p.m., moving from the New Jersey Turnpike, toward the shore. Wind gusts up to 70 mph can knock down trees and power lines, bringing outages. Outdoor furniture may blow over, included at establishments with outdoor dining.
To a lesser extend, flooded roadways will be an issue. While rain will be heavy, only expect 90 minutes of rain, at most, from the line of storms. Small, non damaging, hail will not be ruled out. Tornadoes are very unlikely.
However, a well developed line of storms needs to occur for any significant impacts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.