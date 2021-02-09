When was the last time South Jersey saw more than North Jersey?

Jan. 12-13, 2019

A set up fairly similar to the one that will happen this week occurred. South Jersey was on the northern fringe of a low pressure system.

On the northern side of the storm, enough cold air was present for a mostly snow event. Woodbine reported 6.6 inches of snow, while Atlantic City reported 3.2 inches of snow. Meanwhile, up the Jersey Shore, 0.3 fell in Belmar. Even further north, Sussex, Passaic and Bergen counties reported no measurable snow.