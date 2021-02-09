 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When was the last time South Jersey saw more snow than North Jersey?
0 comments

When was the last time South Jersey saw more snow than North Jersey?

Jan. 12-13, 2019

Jan. 12-13, 2019

A set up fairly similar to the one that will happen this week occurred. South Jersey was on the northern fringe of a low pressure system.

On the northern side of the storm, enough cold air was present for a mostly snow event. Woodbine reported 6.6 inches of snow, while Atlantic City reported 3.2 inches of snow. Meanwhile, up the Jersey Shore, 0.3 fell in Belmar. Even further north, Sussex, Passaic and Bergen counties reported no measurable snow. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News