When was the last time South Jersey saw more snow than North Jersey?

Jan. 12-13, 2019
A set up fairly similar to the one that will happen this week occurred. South Jersey was on the northern fringe of a low pressure system.
On the northern side of the storm, enough cold air was present for a mostly snow event. Woodbine reported 6.6 inches of snow, while Atlantic City reported 3.2 inches of snow. Meanwhile, up the Jersey Shore, 0.3 fell in Belmar. Even further north, Sussex, Passaic and Bergen counties reported no measurable snow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.