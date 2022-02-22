 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When does this start and stop?

A brief sleet shower fell in the 8 a.m. hour in a few towns. However, that has passed late Thursday morning.

First of the two main rounds of precipitation will be between 1 and 8 p.m. Thursday. This is the time when sleet and freezing rain will be likely for some of the area. It won't precipitate the whole time, but there will be shower. 

The forecast radar for 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the NAM, American, model. 

 

Then, a break will come for a few hours. However, another round of precipitation will make their way into the area around 11 p.m. Temperatures warm overnight and we'll be around 40 with rain as this falls.

Then will last all Thursday night, continue through Friday morning and end between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The forecast radar, according to the NAM, American, model for 1 p.m. Friday. 

