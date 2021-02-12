 Skip to main content
When does the storm start and stop?
NAM 3K Weekend

The NAM computer forecast model for Saturday and Sunday 

Freezing drizzle, a sprinkle or a very light sleet shower will be possible during the morning Saturday. However, steadier precipitation will work in between noon and 3 p.m. 

Steadier precipitation will end between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m Sunday. However, a lingering mixed shower will continue into the afternoon. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

