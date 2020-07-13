Ocean City Region at Ocean City High School
July 14
Triple Crown Baseball (EHT) vs. Mainland Reg., 1
Ocean City vs. Millville , 4
BPC Spartans (Holy Spirit) vs. ACIT, 7
July 15
Millville vs. ACIT, 1
BPC Spartans vs. Triple Crown Baseball, 4
Mainland Reg. vs. Ocean City, 7
July 16
Triple Crown Baseball vs. Millville, 1
ACIT vs. Mainland, 4
Ocean City vs. BPC Spartans, 7
Williamstown Region at Williamstown High School
July 14
EHC Pirates (Cedar Creek) vs. Buena Reg., 4
Williamstown vs. Timber Creek, 7
July 15
EHC Pirates vs. Timber Creek, 4
Buena Reg. vs. Williamstown, 7
July 16
EHC Pirates vs. Williamstown, 4
Buena Reg. vs. Timber Creek, 7
Note: The team with the highest record wins the regional title and advances to the single-elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket.
Pitman Region B at Glassboro High School
July 14
Game 1: Team SISU (Eastern Reg.) vs. Bulldogs (Glassboro), 3
Game 2: Vineland Gamecocks vs. Glendora Thunder (Triton Reg.), 5:30
July 15
GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 3
GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 5:30
Note: The two teams with the highest record after two games will play the two with the highest record from Pitman A
Pitman A and B crossover at Alycon Field
July 16
Pitman A No. 2 seed vs. Pitman B No. 2 seed, 4
Pitman A No. 1 seed vs. Pitman B No. 1 seed, 7 (winner advances to single-elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket)
Note: The third and fourth seeds from Pitman A and B will play each other at 3 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, at Glassboro.
Barnegat-Bayville Region
Barnegat Division at Barnegat High School
July 14
Game 1: B-Baseball (Barnegat) vs. Southern Reg., 10 a.m.
Game 2: Point Pleasant Borough vs. Point Beach Gulls (Point Pleasant Beach), 1
July 15
GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 10 a.m.
GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 1
Bayville Division at Leiter Field in Bayville
July 14
Game 1: Tuckerton/ Little Egg Harbor Baseball (Pinelands Reg.) vs. Donovan Catholic, 5
Game 2: TR East Raiders (Toms River East) vs. Central Baseball (Central Reg.), 8
July 15
GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 5
GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 8
Note: The two teams in each division with the highest record after two games will play each other. The top seed from Barnegat-Bayville play for the title and advances to the single elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket.
Barnegat-Bayville Region crossover
July 16 at Leiter Field
Barnegat No. 2 seed vs. Bayville No. 2 seed, 5
Barnegat No. 1 seed vs. Bayville No. 1 seed, 8 (winner advances to single-elimination rounds)
July 16 at Barnegat H.S.
Barnegat No. 3 seed vs. Bayville No. 3 seed, 10 a.m.
Barnegat No. 4 seed vs. Bayville No. 4 seed, 1
