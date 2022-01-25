What's the weather going to be like before the storm?

We're going to be cold, even bone chilling cold, between Wednesday and Friday.

An arctic front will send temperatures down into the upper teens to around 20 Tuesday night. That's not that much below average for us. However, highs in the upper 20s Wednesday is well below, and something we have been accustomed to lately. In the past two winter, Atlantic City International Airport has only had one day with highs in the 20s, we've had three so far this winter.

Wednesday night then should be our coldest night of the year in spots. With a clear sky, calm wind and low dew points, there will be nothing to insulation what little heat we've had from the day from going into outer space.

Upper single digits are expected for towns like Galloway and Hopewell Township, even Atlantic City and the shore will be in the mid-teens.

Thursday will rebound to around freezing, as warmer air trickles in aloft with plenty of weak January sun.