What's the timing for thunderstorms, possible severe weather?

Storms will enter southern Ocean and Burlington counties between 7 and 9 p.m. Storms will then move south, or even in the unusual southwest direction, into the evening. Atlantic City would start between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Cape May would begin between 10 p.m. and midnight.

The storms will then fizzle out and fall apart between midnight and 3 a.m.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the North American Model (NAM, American model) has done the best job at capturing the rain and storms so far. However, even this model has underdone the amount of activity happening in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania so far.

Severe weather will likely only be possible until midnight. Each day, the sun destabilizes the atmosphere. However, without that strong July sun Tuesday night, the region will slowly stabilizing, killing off the severe weather threat.

Therefore, while thunderstorms can occur until 3 a.m., the strong to severe storms should end by midnight at the latest. Connective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) forecasts, which show how much juicy, unstable air in the atmosphere, agrees that the atmosphere will stabilize at night.