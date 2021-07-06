 Skip to main content
What's the timing for thunderstorms, possible severe weather?
What's the timing for thunderstorms, possible severe weather?

Storms will enter southern Ocean and Burlington counties between 7 and 9 p.m. Storms will then move south, or even in the unusual southwest direction, into the evening. Atlantic City would start between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Cape May would begin between 10 p.m. and midnight.

The storms will then fizzle out and fall apart between midnight and 3 a.m.  

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the North American Model (NAM, American model) has done the best job at capturing the rain and storms so far. However, even this model has underdone the amount of activity happening in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania so far. 

NAM 3k Tuesday night

The forecast radar for Tuesday night according to the North American Model (American). This model has done the best with handling the set-up so far as of early Tuesday afternoon. 

Severe weather will likely only be possible until midnight. Each day, the sun destabilizes the atmosphere. However, without that strong July sun Tuesday night, the region will slowly stabilizing, killing off the severe weather threat.

Therefore, while thunderstorms can occur until 3 a.m., the strong to severe storms should end by midnight at the latest. Connective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) forecasts, which show how much juicy, unstable air in the atmosphere, agrees that the atmosphere will stabilize at night. 

CAPE Tuesday night

The amount of Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) for Tuesday night. Note how the bright colors, which show unstable air, decrease into the evening, when the sun goes down. 

To account for this, out of the five severe weather risk categories issued by the SPC, South Jersey is split between a level two (slight) and one (marginal). The level two risk is generally north of the Black Horse Pike, while the level one risk is to the south. 

Severe thunderstorm risk categories

Severe thunderstorms are only likely once you reach a moderate risk of storms, a level four of five risk. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 


Breaking News