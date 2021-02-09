What's the forecast process for the two storms?

On Sunday, I was able to say that the storm was on. On Monday, I started to forecast on the coastal flooding and the timing and have updated the forecast since then.

On Tuesday, I have the precipitation type for the first storm system. For the second storm system, I have a look at what is possible, highlighting the uncertainty.

A snow map will come out Tuesday night for the first system Wednesday night to Thursday morning. A snow map for the second system, Thursday night to Friday, will come out Wednesday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

