What's the forecast process for the two storms?

On Sunday, I was able to say that the storm was on. On Monday, I started to forecast on the coastal flooding and the timing and have updated the forecast since then.
On Tuesday, I have the precipitation type for the first storm system. For the second storm system, I have a look at what is possible, highlighting the uncertainty.
A snow map will come out Tuesday night for the first system Wednesday night to Thursday morning. A snow map for the second system, Thursday night to Friday, will come out Wednesday.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
