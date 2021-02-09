 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's the forecast process for the two storms?
0 comments

What's the forecast process for the two storms?

Timeline for Storms

On Sunday, I was able to say that the storm was on. On Monday, I started to forecast on the coastal flooding and the timing and have updated the forecast since then.

On Tuesday, I have the precipitation type for the first storm system. For the second storm system, I have a look at what is possible, highlighting the uncertainty. 

A snow map will come out Tuesday night for the first system Wednesday night to Thursday morning. A snow map for the second system, Thursday night to Friday, will come out Wednesday. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News