What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning?
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.

