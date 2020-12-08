What's prime time look like at Atlantic City casinos? 'It's so discouraging.'

Others, like Ocean Casino Resort, saw operating profits more than double compared to last year, no doubt helped by the Borgata sitting out most of July.

Hard Rock has stayed steady near the top of the pack, grossing $28.8 million in October, second to Borgata at $41.2 million. But Lupo sees massive missed opportunities (alcohol-free New Year's Eve countdown anyone?), especially for a business that typically peaks between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"It's going to be a long, slow winter," Lupo said. "And there are going to be less people here and less people working."

The pandemic economy has taken a severe toll on casino workers, especially tipped workers like cocktail servers and bartenders, says Bob McDevitt, head of Unite Here's Local 54, which, pre-COVID-19 had 10,000 employed workers in Atlantic City and now has about 7,000.

Overall, Atlantic City casinos reported employing about 22,000 people in October, down 17 percent from 2019.

McDevitt said the union has had about 200 workers test positive but "almost none of them we could trace back to work. It was almost always a family member, a gathering."