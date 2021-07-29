What's most likely?

The HRF-ARW computer model, an American advanced research model, likely is painting the correct picture of how the day will go.

A line of thunderstorms will try to strengthen itself into a line of severe weather between that 4 to 10 p.m. timeframe, starting first along the New Jersey Turnpike and then working toward the coast (expect the shore to be mostly dry until 6 p.m.).

However, given the lack of destabilizing sunshine and the fact that rain worked through parts of the state, it doesn't materialize. Most places will be severe weather free, though a tornado, damaging wind gust or hail will not be ruled out. This will be most likely near the Turnpike corridor.

By 10 p.m., any risk for severe weather will be over, we then could see a shower until midnight.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.