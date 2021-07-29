 Skip to main content
What's most likely?
The HRF-ARW computer model, an American advanced research model, likely is painting the correct picture of how the day will go. 

A line of thunderstorms will try to strengthen itself into a line of severe weather between that 4 to 10 p.m. timeframe, starting first along the New Jersey Turnpike and then working toward the coast (expect the shore to be mostly dry until 6 p.m.).

WRF-ARW Model

The HRW-WRF-ARW model, an American computer research model for 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday. This likely paints the picture of what will happen later in the day on Thursday. 

However, given the lack of destabilizing sunshine and the fact that rain worked through parts of the state, it doesn't materialize. Most places will be severe weather free, though a tornado, damaging wind gust or hail will not be ruled out. This will be most likely near the Turnpike corridor. 

By 10 p.m., any risk for severe weather will be over, we then could see a shower until midnight. 

