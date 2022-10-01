 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's happened so far

Winds whipped Friday night into Saturday. Top wind gusts were in the 50s at the immediate coastline and bayshore. Tuckerton saw the highest wind gust at 55 mph. However, Harvey Cedars, Seaside Heights and Ocean City were all over 50 mph. This was a bit higher than my forecast.

Peak Wind Gusts.JPG

Thankfully, wind damage and power outages were held to a minimum.

A beneficial rain fell Friday night into Saturday. Most places saw between 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain. Roadway flooding issues were minimal. With much of southeastern New Jersey in drought, this was a rain friendly to our area.

Rain Totals.JPG

Minor stage tidal flooding did come during the afternoon. Up to six inches of salt water was seen on vulnerable roads 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
