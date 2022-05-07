What's happened already

For the most, we made it out OK. That's despite a big push of winds and heavy rain. Rainfall totals over 2 inches were seen in parts of Ocean County. However, through Saturday evening, rainfall totals were largely between 0.50 and 1.25 inches of rain.

Atlantic City International had a stretch between 2 and 4 p.m. where winds gusted between 49 and 61 mph from the northeast. Gusts topped 50 mph in Harvey Cedars, Little Egg Harbor, Atlantic City, Mullica and Shawcrest, Lower Township, to name a few places.

There was localized minor stage tidal flooding Saturday afternoon in the Barnegat Bay, though most places were OK.

Power outages were limited to just about 1,000 customers in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. No significant damage was reported.

