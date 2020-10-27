What's going down around town? A roundup of this week's events in South Jersey

The fall season at the shore may feel different in 2020, but that doesn’t mean the Halloween fun and outdoor activities have to end. Check out our list of things to do this weekend and beyond:

Haunted Zombie Maze at Bourre

It’s Halloween season at Bourré in Atlantic City, which means guests can enjoy some fun, spooky specials. Find out if you and your group has what it takes to survive their 1980s, Michael Jackson “Thriller”-inspired haunted zombie apocalypse maze. This walk-through attraction is filled with live actors, plenty of scares and spooky special effects. The maze will open for the whole family from 2 to 6 pm. Saturday, Oct. 31, with an adults only version running from 7 p.m. to midnight. Adult tickets are $15. Tickets are $5 for ages 13 and younger. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave. Atlantic City. For more information, call 609-246-6670 or go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.

Pumpkin painting at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall