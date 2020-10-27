What's going down around town? A roundup of this week's events in South Jersey

The fall season at the shore may feel different in 2020, but that doesn’t mean the Halloween fun and outdoor activities have to end. Check out our list of things to do this weekend and beyond:
Haunted Zombie Maze at Bourre
It’s Halloween season at Bourré in Atlantic City, which means guests can enjoy some fun, spooky specials. Find out if you and your group has what it takes to survive their 1980s, Michael Jackson “Thriller”-inspired haunted zombie apocalypse maze. This walk-through attraction is filled with live actors, plenty of scares and spooky special effects. The maze will open for the whole family from 2 to 6 pm. Saturday, Oct. 31, with an adults only version running from 7 p.m. to midnight. Adult tickets are $15. Tickets are $5 for ages 13 and younger. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave. Atlantic City. For more information, call 609-246-6670 or go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
Pumpkin painting at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
The whole family can enjoy Halloween at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall this year. Bring your kids over on Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31, between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for free pumpkin painting. The venue will supply pumpkins and paint (while supplies last), while parents can sample the menu featuring more than 40 brews on tap. There is no charge for the pumpkin painting. For more information, go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Vineland Pumpkin Patch Party
For a fun way for children and adults to spend this socially-distanced Halloween, consider stopping by the Vineland Pumpkin Patch Party. The annual event will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, rain or shine, at the park located at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Get ready for games, fellowship and fun activities. Masks are required. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or go to TheAve.biz.
Shore Medical Center Golf Tournament
Shore Medical Group’s Annual “A Cause to Celebrate” fundraising event will still commence this year despite COVID-19 to support Shore Medical Center’s cancer program. Instead of the usual gala, however, a fun, socially-distanced golf tournament will be held in its place at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point Monday, Nov. 2. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $150, and each ticket includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event Italian buffet reception. If that wasn’t incentive enough, SMC will also offer a 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets. Greate Bay Country Club is located at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. For more information, call 609-653-3986 or go to ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Pinktober at Hard Rock
Hard Rock Atlantic City is hosting a series of events to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month through the end of October. For the second consecutive year, guests can take part in PINKTOBER, a property-wide fundraising initiative to benefit American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The celebration includes food and drink specials, spa deals, and exclusive pink-inspired merchandise. Hard Rock Atlantic City is located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. For more information, go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Ocean City Fabric Art Exhibit
Head to the Ocean City Arts Center for a fabric art exhibit, featuring the works of artist Ellen Brown through the end of October. The artist has created handmade knitted shawls, ponchos, sweaters and accessories, with all creations available for purchase, just in time for holiday shopping. Pricing ranges from $7 to $150. The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave. For more information, call 609 339-7628 or go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
—Jacklyn McQuarrie, Selena Vazquez and Raquelle Gilbert contributed to this story
