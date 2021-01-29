What's changed and what's new to the forecast (as of Saturday p.m.)

A complete snow map for the storm is now posted for the upcoming event. This will include the total for both the snow before and after the rain Monday.
Given the latest information, the snowfall gradient will be tight in parts of Ocean, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Furthermore, it does look more likely that moderate stage coastal flooding, the kind that can cause property damage, will be around Monday during the high tides.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
