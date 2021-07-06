What you should do to prepare for the storms

Since these storms will arrive at night, when most people are sleeping, it is important to have a way to receive weather alerts while you are asleep. The Press of Atlantic City's weather newsletter will send out e-mail alerts automatically to your device when a warning goes out. Devices should be charging overnight, in case of an outage.

During the day, inspect your property. Take down any hanging tree branches or limbs, so they do not become projectiles in a strong gust of wind. Loose objects like garbage cans, pool rafts and flags should be taken inside.

Keep your building or house as cool as reasonably possible. If the power goes out fans or air conditioners may not work in the balmy July night for hours.

Lastly, make sure your pets are inside during this time.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

