What you need to know about the November Election

The 2020 General Election will not be like past general elections, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming election.
When is election day?
Nov. 3.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What are the key dates for this year's election?
Registration deadline: Oct. 13
Voter registration deadline for general election (21 days prior to Election Day); mandated evening voter registration available for general election in offices of county commissioners of registration (optional for municipal clerks)
Application deadline: Oct. 30
Deadline for application to receive general election mail-in ballots by electronic means for qualified overseas civilian and military voters
Vote-by-mail deadline: Nov. 3 (8 p.m.)
Ballots must be postmarked or dropped in drop box
Who is eligible to vote?
You have to register to vote before Election Day in New Jersey. (You can find the deadline to register to vote in the "Dates and deadlines" section.)
To register in New Jersey you must:
• be a citizen of the United States
• be at least 17 years old (you must be 18 to vote)
• be a resident of the State and county 30 days before the election
• not be serving a sentence or on parole or probation as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.
How do I register to vote?
For starters, you should to see first if you are registered to vote. Visit https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check to find out your voting status. If you're not registered, you can do so by by filling out a form and sending it to your county’s commissioner of registration. Find your county form at https://nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml
How can I vote?
By mail-in (VBM) ballot, or by a provisional ballot at the polls.
Atlantic County Clerk will also mailing the VBM ballots to “active” voters on or before October 5, 2020.
Who are the local candidates?
This year's election is highlighted by the Presidential race between Incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump and challenger Joseph R. Biden Jr, a Democrat.
In the 2nd Congressional District, Republican Incumbent Jeff Van Drew is being challenged by Democrat Amy Kennedy.
For a complete list of local races click here: Atlantic, Cape May and Southern Ocean.
To see what races for school board are happening in your community, go here.
Are there any state-wide questions this year?
There are three state-wide questions on the ballot in November, each asking:
1. Whether to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called “cannabis."
2. Whether to give a $250 property tax deduction to veterans who did not serve in time of war, and to give a 100 percent property tax exemption to certain totally disabled veterans who did not serve in time of war.
3. Whether to change when new legislative districts are created if the federal census data is delayed.
Will I be able to vote in person?
If you do vote in person, you will be given a provisional paper ballot.
Atlantic County will open a minimum of 50 percent of its regularly used polling places, the BOE must utilize schools or other large facilities to serve as large voting centers to accommodate more voting districts in one polling place.
Who can vote via machine at polling places?
Anyone who signs an affidavit stating he or she has a handicap that makes it impossible to vote using a paper ballot may use the machine.
How can you turn in your mail-in ballot?
Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at polling locations, drop boxes and returned by mail.
Can I take someone else’s ballot to a drop box, post office, or to the Board of Elections?
As a bearer, a voter may take up to 3 ballots for others to a drop box, post office or to the Board of Elections. New amendments to state law allow voters to act as bearers for up to five others, if they are immediate family members or are residing in the same household as the bearer.
How many drop boxes will each county have?
Gov. Phil Murphy plans to increase the number of secure drop boxes in each county from five to at least 10.
What is the last day a post-marked vote-by-mail ballot may be accepted?
Nov. 10
What’s the difference between absentee and mail-in voting?
A ballot that has been sent to a voter and is voted outside of a polling place or election official’s office has traditionally been referred to as an “absentee ballot” and the person who votes that ballot has been called an “absentee voter.” This terminology is common in state law and comes from the concept that voters would use this option only when they were “absent” from their neighborhood polling place on Election Day.
As time has gone on and more and more voters request a ballot in advance as their default voting method, and as states have begun offering more opportunities for voters to do so, the terminology has evolved. Some states refer to “advance ballots,” “mailed ballots,” “by-mail ballots,” “mail ballots” or “vote-by-mail ballots.”
