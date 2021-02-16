What will the snow, sleet and freezing rain totals be?

For lower Cape May County, expect a coating to 1.5 inches of snow and sleet and no freezing rain.
For western Cumberland and Atlantic counties (Hammonton to Fairfield Township on west), expect 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet, along with a coating to 0.1 inches of ice.
For the remainder of the area, expect 1.5 to 3 inches of snow and sleet, with coatings of ice in spots.
