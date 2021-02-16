 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What will the snow, sleet and freezing rain totals be?
0 comments

What will the snow, sleet and freezing rain totals be?

Storm Forecast
Joe Martucci

For lower Cape May County, expect a coating to 1.5 inches of snow and sleet and no freezing rain.

For western Cumberland and Atlantic counties (Hammonton to Fairfield Township on west), expect 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet, along with a coating to 0.1 inches of ice.

For the remainder of the area, expect 1.5 to 3 inches of snow and sleet, with coatings of ice in spots.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News